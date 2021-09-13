Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Cut by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.11. 8,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

