Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $222.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.