Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

