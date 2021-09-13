Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.83 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

