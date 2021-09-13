Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1,331.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,968 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $24,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $100.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

