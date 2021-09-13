Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $420.77 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $430.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.94 and its 200-day moving average is $386.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.