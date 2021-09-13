Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases New Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NCR by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NCR by 496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.92. 8,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

