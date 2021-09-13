Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

