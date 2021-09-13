Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 5,874 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

SPGI traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $447.69. 12,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.97. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

