Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 145,711 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 747,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $182,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $257.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.76. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

