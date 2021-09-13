Van ECK Associates Corp Has $335.52 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347,416 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,522 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.21% of QUALCOMM worth $335,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.68 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

