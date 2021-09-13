Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302,559 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $233,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BVN opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

