Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,325 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti makes up approximately 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $411,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.