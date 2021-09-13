Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 263,593 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,593 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $159,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 186,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 233.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 156,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.