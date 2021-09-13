Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.86% of Pretium Resources worth $195,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $9.77 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.