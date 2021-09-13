Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have commented on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN traded down $19.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. 3,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,202. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

