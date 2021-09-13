Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several research firms have commented on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VALN traded down $19.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. 3,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,202. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
