V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in V.F. by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

