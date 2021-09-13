Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 4,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,039,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,932,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $6.48 on Monday. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Usio by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Usio by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Usio by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Usio by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

