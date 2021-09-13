US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,210,000 after buying an additional 523,639 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,063,000 after buying an additional 957,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in US Foods by 112.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,650,000 after buying an additional 2,507,260 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

US Foods stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

