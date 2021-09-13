US Bancorp DE Purchases 493 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,508,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $480,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,282,832. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWST opened at $121.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

