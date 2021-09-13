US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 165,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,095.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 132,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 31.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Teck Resources stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

