US Bancorp DE Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

