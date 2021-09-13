US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

