US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Shares of RDY opened at $65.95 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

