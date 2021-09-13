US Bancorp DE Acquires New Stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.35% of Virginia National Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $940,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $1,849,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $5,093,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $7,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS VABK opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $197.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

