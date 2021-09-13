US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,626 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after buying an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.14 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12.

