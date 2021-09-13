UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Downgraded by Danske

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $40.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.