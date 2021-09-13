UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 549,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $219,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,697,000 after purchasing an additional 522,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

Shares of UNH traded up $11.09 on Monday, hitting $415.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

