United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $68,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $210.26 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.