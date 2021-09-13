UniLend (UFT) Price Tops $1.12

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 10% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $34.65 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00152584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042509 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

