Ultra Trading Down 22.9% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $201.51 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,652.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.50 or 0.01380659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.82 or 0.00458708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.00348475 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005487 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016897 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045288 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001940 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.