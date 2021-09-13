UChain Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. UChain has a total market capitalization of $30,411.09 and approximately $2,879.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UChain has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00157710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00044174 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.