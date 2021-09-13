TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00003727 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $146.83 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00150593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042507 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,321,520 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.