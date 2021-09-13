TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 97.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

