Truist Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.41.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.