Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
HLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.95.
Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.75.
Holley Company Profile
