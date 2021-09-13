Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

HLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

