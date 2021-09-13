TrueFlip 1-Day Volume Hits $41,277.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $41,277.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00150193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043007 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

