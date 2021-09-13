Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.42

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 636415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

