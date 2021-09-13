TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.18 Million

Brokerages expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report sales of $61.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $50.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TriState Capital stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. 94,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

