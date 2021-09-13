Traders Buy High Volume of Tronox Call Options (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 23,920 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,821% compared to the typical volume of 1,245 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,722,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tronox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Tronox stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. 1,104,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

