Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 686,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.