Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 13,937 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,139,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

IBM traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.83. 84,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average of $139.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

