Tower Bridge Advisors Has $23.30 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $23,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $135.29. 3,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

