Tower Bridge Advisors Has $14.39 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,909,029 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.56. 18,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.24 and its 200-day moving average is $150.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.