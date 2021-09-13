Tower Bridge Advisors Has $13.40 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after buying an additional 178,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,934,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

