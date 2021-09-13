Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average is $137.75. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

