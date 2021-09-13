Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 825,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,839,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

