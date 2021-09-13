Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $119.10. 30,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

