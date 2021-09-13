Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.04. 167,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,579. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.