Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

